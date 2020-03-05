First year update for San Ramon’s Police Chief

New Technologies, Systems

Chief Stevens says he has thoroughly enjoyed his first year as San Ramon’s Police Chief, that he feels privileged to serve such an amazing community and that he values the multitude of relationships the Police Department has built with its residents, schools and businesses.

There are a number of new technologies at the Police Department, he says, that the department is currently using and will be using in the future to enhance their level of service to the community. This includes the Police Department’s Drone Program. The Police Department currently has 3 drones and has 7 Police Officers who have been trained and certified as drone operators. Drones can assist with the search of missing persons, accident and crime scene reconstruction and can also be utilized during high-risk operations involving the department’s SWAT Team. Later this year, the city will begin the installation of a comprehensive city-wide Camera Project which will serve as an excellent crime-fighting tool.

San Ramon Police Chief Craig Stevens was appointed San Ramon’s Interim Police Chief in September 2018 and was hired as the fulltime Police Chief in February 2019. He has 28 years of law enforcement experience, 15 years with the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office and almost 13 years with the San Ramon Police Department.

Chief Stevens has a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice Management and a Master’s Degree in Administrative Leadership. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, and he currently serves on the San Ramon Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

