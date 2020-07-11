Museum of the San Ramon Valley Hosts One Room School Event

Virtual Celebration of the Tassajara One Room School House helps support the Museum of the San Ramon Valley July 18

The Tassajara One Room School House owned by The Museum of the San Ramon Valley

Join us for a celebration with the Museum of the San Ramon Valley of The Tassajara School House, also known as the One Room School House. The school provided education for four generations of San Ramon Valley children from 1889-1946 and has an honored spot on the National Registry of Historic Places.

The School House is owned and operated by The Museum of the San Ramon Valley. It is well known as part of a living history curriculum experience for 3rd-grade students in the San Ramon Valley schools, and home-schooled children. The program has children dressed as they were in 1889, and attending a school day much as it would have been in 1889. This would include writing with quill pens, in cursive of course, ciphering aka arithmetic, and current events 1889 version to name just a few. Over the 20 years of this program approximately 40,000 students have had the pleasure of this unique experience, so there is a very good chance you or your children may well have attended.

Your help is needed

Sadly this year for the first time we were not able to complete this great program due to the pandemic. Also the Museum was forced to close. The financial impact of these closures are substantial and your help is needed to keep these jewels of our community going.

Back to School Under the stars

On Saturday July 18 at 6 PM we will have our annual Back to School Under the Stars a celebration and fundraiser for the school and museum. In most years this event takes place at the One Room School. This year it will be a free virtual event.

Emmy award winning Brodie Brazil of NBC Sports Bay Area will be your host. Attendees will experience a short video highlighting a day at the one room school. History of the school, unique stories and pictures of the Museum of the San Ramon Valley, and few surprises will abound! All done virtually and safely.

Please join us on July 18 at 6PM for this entertaining event. To attend please visit our website at museumsrv.org and go to the Events section. Click on Back to School Under the Stars. If you have any questions please feel free to call the museum at 925-837-3750