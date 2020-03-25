Restaurants provide take out options during Shelter in Place

The Town of Danville is focused on balancing the health and safety of residents with economic impacts of the Coronavirus and its worldwide disruption.

Supporting a favorite spot, even if just to grab an appetizer or a treat, can provide a sense of comfort and normalcy. It helps to support the Danville business community. Several local restaurants are prepared to serve customers while still adhering to the social distancing guidelines and the ongoing Shelter Order.

Many of the restaurants have online purchasing and takeout functionalities such as Grubhub, UberEats, Doordash, etc. Residents also have the option to call-ahead order and then swing by to pick up or request curbside delivery.

A partial list of restaurants that provide take out options during Shelter in Place can be found on the Town of Danville website www.danville.ca.gov . This list will be updated as time allows. Because this situation continues to evolve, residents are encouraged to call the restaurant directly to confirm services.

The Town of Danville encourages residents to curb the spread with curbside pick-up. #curbthespread #livelocallydanville

For more information, contact Program Coordinator Lianna Adauto at (925) 314-3309 or [email protected]